Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:30 AM

Biden Says Trump Left Federal COVID-19 Vaccination Program in Worse Shape Than Expected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said his predecessor Donald Trump left the Federal coronavirus vaccination program in worse condition than expected.

"It's no secret that the vaccination program was in much worse shape than my team and I anticipated...

While scientists did their job in discovering vaccines in record time, my predecessor, i'll be very blunt about it, did not do his job when getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans," Biden said after visiting the US National Institutes of Health on Thursday.

Biden said Trump did not order enough vaccines, mobilize enough people to administer shots, or establish federal vaccine centers.

Biden said the United States should have enough coronavirus vaccines for 300 million Americans by the end of July, adding that the federal government recently ordered another 100 million Moderna and 100 million Phizer vaccines.

