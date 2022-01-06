Biden Says Trump Not Just Former President, But Defeated Former President

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Donald Trump is not only a former president but a defeated former president, and there is zero proof the result of the 2020 election was inaccurate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Donald Trump is not only a former president but a defeated former president, and there is zero proof the result of the 2020 election was inaccurate.

"Even before the first ballot was cast, the former President was pre-emptively sowing doubt about the election results. He was just looking for an excuse, a pretext to cover for the truth. He's not just a former President. He's a defeated former President," Biden said. "There are simply zero proof the election results are inaccurate."