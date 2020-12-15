WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden said in a speech, after the Electoral College secured his election victory, that President Donald Trump has refused to respect the will of the US public and the law by contesting the results.

"We've never seen it before, a position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law and refused to honor our constitution," Biden said on Monday night. "Thankfully a unanimous Supreme Court immediately and completely rejected this effort. The court sent a clear signal to President Trump, that they would be no part in an unprecedented assault on our democracy.

Biden said he secured 306 electoral votes on Monday. A candidate must win 270 electoral votes out of the available 538 electoral votes to become US President.

The electoral votes will be sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session, the final stage of the election, scheduled for January 6. Federal lawmakers can raise objections given that Trump disputes the election claiming fraud and acts of impropriety robbed him of victory, but it would take a bicameral majority to carry out a dissenting opinion.