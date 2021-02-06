Biden Says Trump Should Not Receive US Intelligence Briefings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) President Joe Biden said in an interview that former President Donald Trump should not have access to US intelligence briefings.

"I think not... because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection," Biden told CBS news in an interview that aired Friday.

Biden said he thinks there's no need for Trump to have access to intelligence briefings because it brings no value other than the fact he might slip up and reveal classified information.

The White House is currently reviewing whether Trump should have access to the US president's intelligence briefings amid concerns he may misuse it.

Former US presidents have been granted access to classified intelligence briefings on major policy issues.