WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden believes President Donald Trump stopped briefings on election security issues for Congress to conceal information regarding Russia's alleged efforts to "help Trump get re-elected."

On Saturday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced that there would be no more briefings for Congress members and both House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence on security issues relating to the upcoming presidential elections. Trump has justified Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe's decision, by saying somebody, possibly House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, has been leaking classified information.

"There can be only one conclusion: President Trump is hoping [Russian President] Vladimir Putin will once more boost his candidacy and cover his horrific failures to lead our country through the multiple crises we are facing. And he does not want the American people to know the steps Vladimir Putin is taking to help Trump get re-elected or why Putin is eager to intervene, because Donald Trump's foreign policy has been a gift to the Kremlin," Biden, who will run against Trump in the November election, said in a statement released late on Saturday.

The politician added that the upcoming presidential election was under threat, as not only Russia but also China was invited by Trump to meddle. According to Biden, the president, via "his hand-picked DNI [Director of National Intelligence] ” chosen for loyalty, not experience," is trying to deprive congress of highly important information it needs to do its job.

In early August, US National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina said that, according to the US intelligence community's estimates, China wanted Trump to lose in the upcoming presidential election in November while Russia was allegedly working to denigrate Biden. Evanina made the allegations without providing evidence that Kremlin-linked actors are seeking to support Trump's candidacy on social media and on Russian television. In addition, the official said that apart from China, Iran was also expected to make efforts to prevent Trump from being re-elected.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of Moscow's foreign policy.