Biden Says Trump Surrendering Before COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump is surrendering in the fight against the novel coronavirus, presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said at a campaign stop Pennsyvlania on Wednesday.

"Donald Trump wants to style himself as a war-time president against this invisible enemy, the coronavirus. Unlike any other war-time leader he takes no responsibility, he exercises no leadership and now he's flat surrendering the fight. Instead of leading the charge to defeat the virus, he's basically waved the white flag and has retreated," Biden said.

Biden also called on Trump to extend the CARES Act - a $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that provides $600 worth of unemployment benefits to Americans - past its July 31 expiry date.

The former vice president, however, was short on details about his recovery plan for the post-pandemic period.

On Tuesday, Trump said that "if we stop testing right now, we'd have very few cases, if any" of COVID-19 amid a new spike in cases in different regions across the United States.