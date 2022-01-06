UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Trump 'tried To Prevent The Peaceful Transfer Of Power'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Biden says Trump 'tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power'

Washington, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden accused his predecessor Donald Trump Thursday of attempting to block the democratic transfer of power on January 6, 2021 after losing the presidential election.

"For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election; he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol," Biden said in a speech marking the first anniversary of the attack on the US Congress.

"This wasn't a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection," he said.

