Biden Says Twitter 'Spews Lies All Across The World'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden has lashed out against Twitter, saying that the social media platform, recently acquired by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, is spreading "lies" across the world.

"And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that spews lies all across the world... There's no editors anymore in America... How do we expect kids to be able to understand what's at stake?" Biden said at a fundraiser on Friday, as quoted by White House press pool reporters on social media.

Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter last week, coming shortly before voters head to the polls in the November 8 midterms to determine who controls US Congress.

According to Musk, Twitter has a lot of potential, but the company currently has no other choice than to fire employees since it is losing money. Five current and former employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the social media company on Thursday for allegedly failing to provide sufficient notice of the mass layoffs following Musk's takeover.

After completing the acquisition of the social media network, Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. The US billionaire also said that a special council "with widely diverse viewpoints" would be set up to moderate the platform.

