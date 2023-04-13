Biden Says UK Ought to Be More Involved in Supporting Peace in Northern Ireland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Kingdom ought to be more involved in advancing peace in Northern Ireland, along with the United States and the European Union, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The United Kingdom ought to be more involved in advancing peace in Northern Ireland, along with the United States and the European Union, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"The Taoiseach (and) I have discussed, including last month in Washington and again today, how Ireland and the United States can work together, with the United Kingdom and the European Union, to support the people of Northern Ireland. I think that the United Kingdom should be working closer with Ireland in this endeavor," Biden said during remarks to the Irish parliament.

The US president also said that violence must never again be allowed to take hold over the island.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar marked the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and reaffirmed their steadfast support for preserving and expanding its peace dividend.

During his address to the Irish parliament, Biden highlighted the historic and economic ties between Ireland and the United States, as well as his own family connections to the island.