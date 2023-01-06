Biden Says Ukraine Conflict at 'Critical Point,' US Has to Do Everything to Help Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden said during a cabinet meeting at the White House that the conflict in Ukraine is at a "critical point" and the United States must do everything to help Kiev amid Russia's special military operation.

"Right now the war in Ukraine is at a critical point," Biden said on Thursday.

"We have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression."

Earlier in the day, the Defense Department said the Biden administration will announce another military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday that will include Bradley fighting vehicles. According to media reports, the package will include $3 billion worth of military equipment.