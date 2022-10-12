Biden Says Ukraine Conflict Might Lead to Miscalculations, 'Could End in Armageddon'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in an interview that the Ukraine conflict may lead to miscalculations that could potentially end in the biblical event known as Armageddon.

"Mistakes get made, and the miscalculation could occur, no one can be sure what would happen, and could end in Armageddon," Biden said during an interview that aired on CNN Tuesday night.