- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Biden Says Ukraine Decides What Happens To Crimea
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 05:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said Ukraine will decide what happens to Crimea.
"They the Ukrainians decide that," Biden said Friday night to ABC.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022
IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..
US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..
EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..
Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..
Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England
More Stories From World
-
Biden Says Intends to Run 2024 Presidential Election19 minutes ago
-
RPT - Biden Says Intends to Run in 2024 Presidential Election19 minutes ago
-
Biden Says Does Not Anticipate China Giving Russia Weapons29 minutes ago
-
Japan to Impose New Sanctions on Russia - Kishida39 minutes ago
-
Nothing in China's Ukraine Peace Plan Benefits Countries Other Than Russia - Biden49 minutes ago
-
Brazil's President Calls on Countries Not Involved in Ukraine Conflict to Promote Peace49 minutes ago
-
Biden Says China May Not Have Known About Balloon's Presence Over US49 minutes ago
-
US Unveils Charges Against 2 Lebanese Nationals for Plot to Fund Hezbollah - Justice Dept.1 hour ago
-
Russia to Increase Foreign Trade With Latin America, Ambassador Says1 hour ago
-
Biden Rules Out Sending F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine 'For Now' - Interview2 hours ago
-
UPDATE - Air Raid Alerts Issued in Several Regions in Ukraine - Ministry Data2 hours ago
-
Biden Says Held Private Talks With Zelenskyy on Providing F-16 Jets - Press Pool2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.