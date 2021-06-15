Biden Says Ukraine Must Clean Up Corruption, Meet Other Criteria to Join NATO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Ukraine must resolve the problem of corruption and meet other criteria before it can be considered for the membership in NATO and the United States will not exclusively decide whether to admit the country to the alliance, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"They [Ukraine] still have to clean up corruption.

The fact is they have to meet other criteria to get into the action plan [to enter NATO]," Biden told reporters after the first day of the NATO summit. "In the meantime, we will do all that we can to put Ukraine in a position to be able to continue to resist Russian physical aggression, and it will not just depend on me whether or not we conclude that, that Ukraine can become part of NATO. It will depend on the alliance and how they vote."