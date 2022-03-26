UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Ukraine Operation Isolated Russians From World, Took Country To 19th Century

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Biden Says Ukraine Operation Isolated Russians From World, Took Country to 19th Century

US President Joe Biden alleged in a major speech in Warsaw on Saturday that the Russian military operation in Ukraine had cut the Russian people off from the rest of the world and took Russia "back to the 19th century."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden alleged in a major speech in Warsaw on Saturday that the Russian military operation in Ukraine had cut the Russian people off from the rest of the world and took Russia "back to the 19th century."

"

"Now (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's aggression has cut you, the Russian people, off from the rest of the world and is taking Russia back to the 19th century... This is not the future you deserve for your families and your children," he said.

>