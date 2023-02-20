Biden Says Ukraine to Receive 'Billions' in Form of Budget Assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Ukraine will be receive "billions" in direct budgetary support this week, US President Joe Biden said during his undeclared visit to Ukraine.

Thanks to bipartisan support in the US Congress, Washington will be providing this week billions in direct budgetary assistance to Ukraine, Biden said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, as broadcast by CNN.

The Ukrainian government can use immediately these funds to provide basic services to the population, he added.

Kiev is paying a big price, the sacrifice is too big, the US leader said.