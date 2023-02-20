UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Ukraine To Receive New $500Mln Military Aid Package - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Biden Says Ukraine to Receive New $500Mln Military Aid Package - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said during his visit to Kiev on Monday that Ukraine will receive a new military assistance package worth $500 million, the White House said in a pool report.

"In joint remarks with Zelensky at the palace, Biden announced a half a billion Dollars of additional assistance to Ukraine and said more details would be released in the coming days," the White House said.

The new package will include "more military equipment, including artillery ammunition, more javelins and Howitzers."

In a separate statement, Biden said that he would announce "another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments."

