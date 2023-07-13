Open Menu

Biden Says Ukraine Will Join NATO, Just A Matter Of Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Biden Says Ukraine Will Join NATO, Just a Matter of Time

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Ukraine will join NATO and it remains only a matter of time, but no nation can join the alliance while being engaged in a military conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Ukraine will join NATO and it remains only a matter of time, but no nation can join the alliance while being engaged in a military conflict.

"No one can join NATO while a war is going on, where a NATO nation is being attacked, because that guarantees that we're in a war, we're in a third world war.

So that it's not about whether or not they (Ukraine) should or shouldn't join (NATO). It's about when they can join, and they will join NATO," Biden said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Alliance World War

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps fu ..

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps function round the clock

27 minutes ago
 Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalizat ..

Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalization of IMF deal

26 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

28 minutes ago
 ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand ..

ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand in May-9 vandalism case

26 minutes ago
 Government College (GC) conducts workshop on plagi ..

Government College (GC) conducts workshop on plagiarism

26 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities ..

Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities

26 minutes ago
Sweden Donates $16,8Mln to WHO to Help Countries F ..

Sweden Donates $16,8Mln to WHO to Help Countries Facing Humanitarian Crisis - Go ..

26 minutes ago
 IMF to Update Russia's Economic Outlook as Impact ..

IMF to Update Russia's Economic Outlook as Impact of Ukraine Conflict Milder Tha ..

23 minutes ago
 Egyptian President Calls on Sudanese Parties to Se ..

Egyptian President Calls on Sudanese Parties to Seriously Negotiate to Reach Cea ..

23 minutes ago
 4 laborers injured in roof collapse in Faislabad

4 laborers injured in roof collapse in Faislabad

23 minutes ago
 Awareness drive on health, sanitation implemented ..

Awareness drive on health, sanitation implemented at flood-hit village

23 minutes ago
 Ex-MPA booked in corruption during PTI tenure

Ex-MPA booked in corruption during PTI tenure

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World