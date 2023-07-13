Biden Says Ukraine Will Join NATO, Just a Matter of Time

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Ukraine will join NATO and it remains only a matter of time, but no nation can join the alliance while being engaged in a military conflict.

"No one can join NATO while a war is going on, where a NATO nation is being attacked, because that guarantees that we're in a war, we're in a third world war.

So that it's not about whether or not they (Ukraine) should or shouldn't join (NATO). It's about when they can join, and they will join NATO," Biden said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.