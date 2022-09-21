Biden Says UN Must Believe It Can Bend Arc of History Toward 'Freer, More Just World'

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) United Nations member states must continue to believe that the world body has the ability to sway history toward the advancement of freedom and justice, US President Joe Biden said in his speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"Let's stand together to again declare the unmistakable resolve that nations of the world are united still, and we stand for the values of the UN Charter, that we still believe by working together we can bend the arc of history toward a freer and more just world for all our children, although none of us have fully achieved it. We are not passive witnesses to history, we are the authors of history," Biden said.