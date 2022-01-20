Biden Says 'Uncertain' US Will Lift Tariffs on China, Trade Chief Working On It Now

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) It is uncertain whether the United States will lift tariffs on China but US Trade Representative Katherine Tai is currently working on the issue, President Joe Biden said during his first press conference of 2022.

"My trade rep is working on that right now. The answer is uncertain. I'd like to be able to be in a position where I could say they're meeting their commitments, more of their commitments, and be able to lift some of it, but we're not there yet," Biden said on Wednesday during the press conference.