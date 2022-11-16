UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'Unlikely' Missile That Fell In Poland Was Fired From Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 07:20 AM

Biden Says 'Unlikely' Missile That Fell in Poland Was Fired From Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden said it is unlikely based on trajectory that the missile that fell in Poland was fired from Russia.

"There is preliminary information that contests that, i don't want to say that until we completely investigate, but it's unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia," Biden said Tuesday night when asked if it is too early to tell if the missile was fired from Russia.

Biden said following his meeting with several Group of Seven and NATO leaders that there was total agreement among everyone to support Poland's investigation into the incident. He added that he will make sure they figure out exactly what happened and to determine the appropriate next steps.

Russia has denied the accusations it fired the missile that landed in Poland and described it as a deliberate effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

