UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Abrams Tanks For Ukraine Not Offensive Threat To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Biden Says US Abrams Tanks for Ukraine Not Offensive Threat to Russia

Abrams tanks being delivered by the United States to Ukraine do not pose an offensive threat to Russia, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Abrams tanks being delivered by the United States to Ukraine do not pose an offensive threat to Russia, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Biden administration announced its intent to deliver 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as they prepare for a counteroffensive against Russia.

"Today's announcement builds on the hard work and commitment from countries around the world, led by the United States of America, to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity. That's what this is about... It is not an offensive threat to Russia," Biden said during a press conference.

Biden said that the administration seeks an end to the conflict on "just and lasting terms" that preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and honor the UN Charter.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia United States From

Recent Stories

Thousands of Healthcare Workers, Taxi Drivers, Tea ..

Thousands of Healthcare Workers, Taxi Drivers, Teachers Striking in Barcelona

2 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Hit September 2021 Highs A ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Hit September 2021 Highs Amid Refinery Outages - EIA

10 minutes ago
 China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sancti ..

China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sanctions - UN DPR

10 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports ..

Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports to Syria Free of Charge - Env ..

10 minutes ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

7 minutes ago
 IOC to Individually Check Admission of Russians to ..

IOC to Individually Check Admission of Russians to Tournaments in Neutral Status

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.