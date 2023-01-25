Biden Says US Abrams Tanks for Ukraine Not Offensive Threat to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Abrams tanks being delivered by the United States to Ukraine do not pose an offensive threat to Russia, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Biden administration announced its intent to deliver 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as they prepare for a counteroffensive against Russia.

"Today's announcement builds on the hard work and commitment from countries around the world, led by the United States of America, to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity. That's what this is about... It is not an offensive threat to Russia," Biden said during a press conference.

Biden said that the administration seeks an end to the conflict on "just and lasting terms" that preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and honor the UN Charter.