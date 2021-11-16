Biden Says US Adheres to 'One China' Policy - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the online meeting on Tuesday that Washington adheres to "One China" policy and does not want to enter conflict with Beijing, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Biden also said that the US does not support Taiwan's independence, according to CCTV.