UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US Agencies Acted Quickly To Mitigate Pipeline Attack's Impact On Fuel Supply

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Biden Says US Agencies Acted Quickly to Mitigate Pipeline Attack's Impact on Fuel Supply

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Agencies across the US government acted quickly to mitigate any adverse impacts on the country's fuel supply caused by the ransomware cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline operators, President Joe Biden said during a speech on Monday.

"The Department of Energy is working directly with Colonial to get the pipelines back online and operating at full capacity as quickly and safely as possible. The FBI also has engaged to assess and address this attack. The agencies across the government have acted quickly to mitigate any impact on our fuel supply," Biden said.

The DarkSide hacking group is reportedly responsible for the ransomware attack that took down one of the country's largest pipeline operators.

Related Topics

Attack FBI Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

42 minutes ago

UAE sends plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food ..

2 hours ago

Ramadan Nights 2021 concludes attracting over 50,0 ..

2 hours ago

Rookie Van der Hoorn clings on for Giro win

30 seconds ago

EU Likely to Adopt New Package of Sanctions Agains ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.