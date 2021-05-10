WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Agencies across the US government acted quickly to mitigate any adverse impacts on the country's fuel supply caused by the ransomware cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline operators, President Joe Biden said during a speech on Monday.

"The Department of Energy is working directly with Colonial to get the pipelines back online and operating at full capacity as quickly and safely as possible. The FBI also has engaged to assess and address this attack. The agencies across the government have acted quickly to mitigate any impact on our fuel supply," Biden said.

The DarkSide hacking group is reportedly responsible for the ransomware attack that took down one of the country's largest pipeline operators.