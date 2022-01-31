Biden Says US, Allies to Engage in 'Good Faith' If Russia Sincere About Talks on Security

The United States and its allies are ready to engage with Russia in good faith if the latter is sincere about addressing their security concerns, President Joe Biden said on Monday following a UN Security Council presentation on the Ukraine crisis by the US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The United States and its allies are ready to engage with Russia in good faith if the latter is sincere about addressing their security concerns, President Joe Biden said on Monday following a UN Security Council presentation on the Ukraine crisis by the US.

"If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our Allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith," Biden said in a statement.

The UN Security Council meeting was a critical step toward rallying the world to speak out in one voice against the use of force and call for de-escalation and diplomacy, Biden added.