UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US, Allies To Engage In 'Good Faith' If Russia Sincere About Talks On Security

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Biden Says US, Allies to Engage in 'Good Faith' If Russia Sincere About Talks on Security

The United States and its allies are ready to engage with Russia in good faith if the latter is sincere about addressing their security concerns, President Joe Biden said on Monday following a UN Security Council presentation on the Ukraine crisis by the US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The United States and its allies are ready to engage with Russia in good faith if the latter is sincere about addressing their security concerns, President Joe Biden said on Monday following a UN Security Council presentation on the Ukraine crisis by the US.

"If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our Allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith," Biden said in a statement.

The UN Security Council meeting was a critical step toward rallying the world to speak out in one voice against the use of force and call for de-escalation and diplomacy, Biden added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Kisan Card flagship programme of govt: Minister

Kisan Card flagship programme of govt: Minister

45 seconds ago
 US Offering Russia Opportunity to Discuss Security ..

US Offering Russia Opportunity to Discuss Security Concerns in Europe - Envoy to ..

47 seconds ago
 US Claims Russia to Have Over 30,000 Troops Near B ..

US Claims Russia to Have Over 30,000 Troops Near Belarus-Ukraine Border by Early ..

48 seconds ago
 KP Govt extends corona vaccination drive in 14 dis ..

KP Govt extends corona vaccination drive in 14 districts till Feb 15

50 seconds ago
 Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

4 minutes ago
 Criminal record management system inaugurated in d ..

Criminal record management system inaugurated in district West

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>