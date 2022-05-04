Biden Says US Always Open to More Russia Sanctions, Will Speak to G7 This Week

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The United States is always ready to impose more sanctions on Russia and will discuss next steps with G7 allies this week, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"With regards to additional sanctions, we are always open to additional sanctions," Biden said. "I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we are going to do or not do."