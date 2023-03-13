UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Banking System 'safe,' But Urges New Regulations

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Biden says US banking system 'safe,' but urges new regulations

President Joe Biden on Monday reassured Americans that their banking system is secure in the wake of the collapse of SVB and said he wants tougher regulations to prevent future crises

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):President Joe Biden on Monday reassured Americans that their banking system is secure in the wake of the collapse of SVB and said he wants tougher regulations to prevent future crises.

"Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them," Biden said in televised remarks from the White House after Silicon Valley Bank's failure and the federal takeover of a second bank.

While the government is ensuring that SVB depositors get their money back, "no losses will be borne by the taxpayers," Biden said.

"The money will come from the fees that banks pay into the deposit insurance." Biden challenged Congress to enact more stringent regulations, saying that "tough" safeguards brought in after the 2008 financial collapse had been undone under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

"I'm going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely this kind of bank failure would happen again," Biden said.

He made clear he expects the consequences to fall on the shoulders of those responsible and that the government's rapid response over the weekend was not a bank bailout, as happened in 2008.

"We must get the full accounting of what happened and why, (so) those responsible can be held accountable," he said.

Not only will taxpayers not be liable for covering the deposits, but "the management of these banks will be fired," he said.

Once a bank is taken over by the government, "the people running the bank should not work there anymore."Biden stressed that investors who bought into SVB were not getting bailed out.

"They knowingly took a risk and when the risks didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works," he said.

Related Topics

White House Trump Bank Money Congress From Government

Recent Stories

4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

19 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 202 ..

University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 2023

34 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks slump while regional banks unde ..

Wall Street stocks slump while regional banks under stress

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Dar ..

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar

46 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surger ..

Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surgery for hemorrhagic tumour remov ..

49 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz stresses youth's participation in dec ..

Maryam Nawaz stresses youth's participation in decision making process

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.