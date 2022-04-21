UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Banning Russian-Linked Ships From Its Ports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 07:53 PM

The United States will follow the lead of some European countries and ban Russian ships from entering US ports in response to the special military operation in Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United States will follow the lead of some European countries and ban Russian ships from entering US ports in response to the special military operation in Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Today, I'm announcing that the United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from our ports as they did in Europe. That means no ship that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by a Russian entity, will be allowed to dock in United States ports or access our shores," Biden said during remarks on Ukraine.

