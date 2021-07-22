Biden Says US Boosted Number of Federal Agents on Borders to Intercept Drug Trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) President Joe Biden said his administration increased the number of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents on the US borders to intercept drug trafficking efforts.

"We've also increased the number of DEA agents [for] what we're doing at the border and how we're going to deal the intercepting that drug trade," Biden said at a CNN Townhall on Wednesday.

Biden added that the Justice Department has also increased the number of people working on drug trafficking cases.

The US president also said he has confronted China on doing more to crack down on exports of fentanyl, which is being mixed into other drugs like opioids and heroine.