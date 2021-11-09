WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States is using the full capability of the Federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity.

"We are bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors, bolster resilience at home, address the abuse of virtual Currency to launder ransom payments, and leverage international cooperation to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem and address safe harbors for ransomware criminals," Biden said in a press release.

The statement comes after the US unsealed indictments against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi over a July ransomware attack.