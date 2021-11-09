UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Bringing Full Strength Of Federal Gov't To Disrupt Malicious Cyber Activity

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden Says US Bringing Full Strength of Federal Gov't to Disrupt Malicious Cyber Activity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States is using the full capability of the Federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity.

"We are bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors, bolster resilience at home, address the abuse of virtual Currency to launder ransom payments, and leverage international cooperation to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem and address safe harbors for ransomware criminals," Biden said in a press release.

The statement comes after the US unsealed indictments against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi over a July ransomware attack.

Related Topics

Attack Russia United States July Criminals Government

