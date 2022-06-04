UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Can Confront Inflation 'without Sacrificing' Economic Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Biden says US can confront inflation 'without sacrificing' economic gains

The latest batch of solid employment figures shows the United States can weather the inflation surge while maintaining healthy growth, President Joe Biden said Friday.

Washington, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The latest batch of solid employment figures shows the United States can weather the inflation surge while maintaining healthy growth, President Joe Biden said Friday.

"We've laid an economic foundation that's historically strong," Biden said, emphasizing the resiliency of the US economy despite rising consumer prices.

"Now we're moving forward to a new moment where we can build on that foundation -- build a future of stable, steady growth -- so we can bring down inflation without sacrificing all the historic gains we've made." American employers added 390,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported Friday, a sign of a slowdown in hiring but still a better-than-expected result amid a shortage of workers.

Wages rose again and were 5.2 percent higher than May 2021, but the annual pace of increases was slightly slower than recorded in April, the report said.

That could be good news for the Federal Reserve, which has launched an aggressive campaign to raise interest rates to combat the highest US inflation in more than 40 years.

"I know that even with today's good news, a lot of Americans remain anxious," Biden said, acknowledging the sky-high prices for essential goods such as food and gasoline, which has reached a record high at the pump.

But "because of the enormous progress we've made on the economy, the Americans can tackle inflation from a position of strength," the president said.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Progress United States April May All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Petition submitted in Peshawar High Court to disqu ..

Petition submitted in Peshawar High Court to disqualify KP CM over hate speech

9 minutes ago
 British High Commission delegation visits Sialkot ..

British High Commission delegation visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Indust ..

29 minutes ago
 Fawad Khan appointed national goodwill ambassador ..

Fawad Khan appointed national goodwill ambassador by UNDP

55 minutes ago
 LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia mutual trade

LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia mutual trade

1 hour ago
 Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

1 hour ago
 "You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds t ..

"You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds two hours a day," PM warns offi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.