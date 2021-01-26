Biden Says US Can Cooperate With Russia on New START, Express Concerns at Same Time

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The United States can cooperate with Russia on the extension of the New START Treaty and simultaneously express its concerns over the detention of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, US President Joseph Biden said on Monday.

"I find that we can both operate in mutual self-interest of our countries as a New START agreement and make it clear to Russia that we are very concerned about their behavior, whether it's Navalny, whether it's the SolarWinds, whether it's reports on bounties on the heads of Americans in Afghanistan," Biden said.