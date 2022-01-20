(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said the United States and its partners can work on the offer of Russian President Vladimir Putin to limit NATO's strategic weapons deployed in Ukraine.

"The two things that he said to me is that he wants, one is - Ukraine will never be part of NATO, and two, that there will not be strategic weapons stationed in Ukraine.

We can work out something on the second piece," Biden said during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.