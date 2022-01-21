Biden Says US, China Need Not Have Confrontation But Have Economic Competition

The United States and China do not need to have confrontation but have technological and economic competition instead and Washington does not intend to confront Beijing, President Joe Biden said on Friday

"In fact, I made it clear to President Xi (Jinping) of China: we need not have confrontation, but we have economic and technological competition," Biden told reporters.

The United States is ready to help other countries, including China, to engage in competition and avoid tensions, Biden said.

Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in mid-November during which time they discussed their positions on Taiwan, the possibility of entering a new Cold War, the situation in Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the White House.

In December, the Biden administration announced that the United States would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete in the Olympics.

China said attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and the boycott wins no support but isolates the boycotting countries.