UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US, China Need Not Have Confrontation But Have Economic Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Biden Says US, China Need Not Have Confrontation But Have Economic Competition

The United States and China do not need to have confrontation but have technological and economic competition instead and Washington does not intend to confront Beijing, President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The United States and China do not need to have confrontation but have technological and economic competition instead and Washington does not intend to confront Beijing, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"In fact, I made it clear to President Xi (Jinping) of China: we need not have confrontation, but we have economic and technological competition," Biden told reporters.

The United States is ready to help other countries, including China, to engage in competition and avoid tensions, Biden said.

Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in mid-November during which time they discussed their positions on Taiwan, the possibility of entering a new Cold War, the situation in Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the White House.

In December, the Biden administration announced that the United States would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete in the Olympics.

China said attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and the boycott wins no support but isolates the boycotting countries.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Australia Sports Iran China Washington Canada White House Beijing United Kingdom United States North Korea December Olympics From

Recent Stories

ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-1 ..

ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Biden, Kishida in Close Alignment on Russia, Japan ..

Biden, Kishida in Close Alignment on Russia, Japan to Be by US Side - Official

2 minutes ago
 US Judge Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Federa ..

US Judge Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers, Bars Firing of Unva ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Challenge EU's Claims on Wood Export Res ..

Russia to Challenge EU's Claims on Wood Export Restrictions at WTO - Economy Min ..

2 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Summit With Putin: Biden A ..

White House on Possible Summit With Putin: Biden Always Values Leader-to-Leader ..

42 minutes ago
 Montenegrin Opposition Demands Parliament's Chairm ..

Montenegrin Opposition Demands Parliament's Chairman Be Replaced Amid Political ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.