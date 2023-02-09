Biden Says US-China Relations Have Not Taken Big Hit In Light of Chinese Balloon Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden during an interview said relations between the United States and China have not taken a big hit following the US downing of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that flew across the United States last week.

"No, no," Biden said in a PBS NewsHour interview that aired on Wednesday when asked about relations with China.

Biden said he's made clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States will compete fully with China but will not seek a conflict. The US president mentioned he did not talk to Xi during the incident.