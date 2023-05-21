UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US-China Relations To Begin Thawing After 'Silly Balloon' Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Biden Says US-China Relations to Begin Thawing After 'Silly Balloon' Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden expects the relations between the United States and China to "thaw" following the incident earlier this year when the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in its airspace, he said on Sunday.

"This silly balloon that was carrying two freight cars worth of spy equipment was flying over the United States, and it got shot down and everything changed in terms of talking to one another. I think you're going to see that began to thaw very shortly," Biden said during a press conference regarding the communication between the US and Chinese governments.

Related Topics

China United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing ..

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing global investments in fast-gro ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

13 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.