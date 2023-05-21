Biden Says US-China Relations to Begin Thawing After 'Silly Balloon' Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden expects the relations between the United States and China to "thaw" following the incident earlier this year when the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in its airspace, he said on Sunday.

"This silly balloon that was carrying two freight cars worth of spy equipment was flying over the United States, and it got shot down and everything changed in terms of talking to one another. I think you're going to see that began to thaw very shortly," Biden said during a press conference regarding the communication between the US and Chinese governments.