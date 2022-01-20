Biden Says US Clearly Better Than Year Ago, Country Not Going Back to Lockdowns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The situation in the United States with respect to COVID-19 is clearly better than a year ago and the country is not going back to lockdowns amid the surge on Omicron cases, US President Joe Biden said during a speech marking one year in office.

"We are in a better place than we have been thus far, clearly better than a year ago. We're not going to back to lockdowns. We are not going back to closing schools. school should say open," Biden said on Wednesday.