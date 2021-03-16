Biden Says US Close to Reaching Goal of 100Mln COVID-19 Shots, 100Mln Relief Checks

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United States is on track to provide Americans 100 million COVID-19 vaccines and the same volume of relief checks in 10 days, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"Over the next ten days we will reach two goals. First is 100 million shots in people's arms and 100 million checks in people's pockets," Biden said at the White House.

Speaking of $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the president promised to provide $1,400 rescue checks to all Americans in the near future.

"This plan... extends unemployment insurance for the 11 million Americans unemployed," he said.

Biden said his plan will allow small businesses to keep doors open, and help in creating over 7 million new jobs by the end of the year

"It will generate economic growth for the entire nation," he added.

Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan last week. The bill provides a one-time $1,400 check for eligible Americans, specifically to individuals that make less than $75,000 a year and married couples that make less than $150,000 a year.

In addition, Americans that make less than $150,000 will be eligible to receive $300 each week in unemployment benefits.