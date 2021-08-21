UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Commander In Afghanistan Has Given Order For Outbound Flights To Resume

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:12 AM

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US commander in Afghanistan has ordered that outbound flights from the Kabul airport should resume

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US commander in Afghanistan has ordered that outbound flights from the Kabul airport should resume.

"We paused flights in Kabul for a few hours this morning to make sure we could process the arriving evacuees at the transit points, but our commander in Kabul has already given the order for outbound flights to resume," Biden said during a press briefing.

