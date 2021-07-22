Biden Says US Committed to Restaffing Embassy in Cuba, Ensuring Diplomats Safety

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States is committed to restaffing the US Embassy in Havana and will ensure the safety of US diplomats amid unrest in the island nation.

"We are committed to restaffing our embassy in Havana to provide consular services to Cubans and enhance our ability to engage with civil society, while ensuring the safety of US diplomats serving in Cuba," Biden said in a press release.