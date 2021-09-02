Biden Says US Committed To Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic Integration Aspirations
Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US President Joe Biden stated before the meeting with Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelenskyy that Washington is committed to Kiev's aspirations to integrate with NATO and the EU.
"The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression and our support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations," Biden said on Wednesday.