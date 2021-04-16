Biden Says US Could Have Gone Further on Anti-Russia Sanctions, Chose to Be Proportionate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) President Joe Biden said in a speech that he notified Russian President Vladimir Putin that his administration could have taken more action against Russia but instead chose to be proportionate.

Earlier on Thursday, the US government imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks. Russia has repeatedly refuted all accusations of its engagement in US elections meddling, cyberattacks and the poisoning of Navalny.

"I was clear with President Putin that we could have gone further but I chose not to do so, I chose to be proportionate," Biden said on Thursday.