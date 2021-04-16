UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US Could Have Gone Further On Anti-Russia Sanctions, Chose To Be Proportionate

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:30 AM

Biden Says US Could Have Gone Further on Anti-Russia Sanctions, Chose to Be Proportionate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) President Joe Biden said in a speech that he notified Russian President Vladimir Putin that his administration could have taken more action against Russia but instead chose to be proportionate.

Earlier on Thursday, the US government imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks. Russia has repeatedly refuted all accusations of its engagement in US elections meddling, cyberattacks and the poisoning of Navalny.

"I was clear with President Putin that we could have gone further but I chose not to do so, I chose to be proportionate," Biden said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vladimir Putin 2020 All Government Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

2 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

2 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

2 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

2 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

2 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.