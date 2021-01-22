UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US COVID-19 Death Toll Likely To Exceed 500,000 Next Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Says US COVID-19 Death Toll Likely to Exceed 500,000 Next Month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The COVID-19 related death toll in the United States will likely exceed 500,000 by the month of February, President Joe Biden said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"The death toll will likely top 500,000 next month," Biden said.

The US has more than 400,000 covid related deaths as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

