Biden Says US COVID-19 Death Toll Likely to Exceed 500,000 in February

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The COVID-19 related death toll in the United States will likely exceed 500,000 by the month of February, President Joe Biden said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"The death toll will likely top 500,000 next month," Biden said, declaring that the COVID-19 memorial service conducted at the National Mall on Tuesday will likely not be the last one.

The president also appealed to Americans to wear facial coverings until April, which according to Biden will save 50,000 lives.

As of Thursday, Johns Hopkins University has logged over 24.5 million confirmed cases of the disease and more than 408,000 virus-related fatalities in the United States.