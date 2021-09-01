Biden Says US Dealing With Challenges Related To Russia 'On Multiple Fronts'
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is dealing with challenges related to Russia on multiple fronts and in a serious competition with China.
"The world is changing, we're engaged in a serious competition with China, we're dealing with the challenges on multiple fronts with Russia," Biden said during a speech at the White House on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.