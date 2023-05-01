Biden Says US Depositors Will Be Protected After Failure of First Republic Bank

President Joe Biden said on Monday that depositors will be protected in light of the failure of the First Republic Bank

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) President Joe Biden said on Monday that depositors will be protected in light of the failure of the First Republic Bank.

"Regulators have taken action to facilitate the sale of First Republic Bank and ensure that all the depositors are protected and the taxpayers are not on the hook," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

"These actions are going to make sure the banking system is safe and sound."

Biden also said the United States must ensure it does not find itself in this position again and feels they are well on the way to make that assurance.