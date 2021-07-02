Biden Says US Drawdown From Afghanistan Will Not End Soon, Forces to Remain Beyond Sept

The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan will not be anytime soon, President Joe Biden said Friday, adding that he expected that some American troops would remain on the ground there beyond the targeted month of September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan will not be anytime soon, President Joe Biden said Friday, adding that he expected that some American troops would remain on the ground there beyond the targeted month of September.

"It's not going to be done in the next few days," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about the planned exit from Afghanistan. "No, We're on track, exactly as to where we expect it to be, but ... we wouldn't be able to do it all (by) September. There'll still be some forces left."