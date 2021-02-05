Biden Says US Ending All Support for Offensive Operation in Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday said Washington is stopping all support for its offensive operation in war-torn Yemen but will continue to defend Saudi Arabia against other threats.

"We are also stepping up our diplomacy to end the war in Yemen," Biden said during his first foreign policy speech.

"This war has to end and to underscore our commitment we are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen including relevant arms sales."

Biden, however, also said the US would support Saudi Arabia defend its "its sovereignty and its territorial integrity" as it faces missile and drone attacks and other threats from Iranian-supplied forces in multiple countries.