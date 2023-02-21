UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US, Europe, Do Not Seek To Destroy Or Plot Attacks On Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Biden Says US, Europe, Do Not Seek to Destroy or Plot Attacks on Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The United States and its allies do not seek to destroy Russia and are not planning on attacking the country, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"I speak to the people of Russia: The United States and nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia - we are not plotting to attack Russia," Biden said during remarks in Poland at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the launch of the special operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Europe Poland United States

Recent Stories

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

3 minutes ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

1 hour ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

1 hour ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

1 hour ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.