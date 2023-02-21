Biden Says US, Europe, Do Not Seek to Destroy or Plot Attacks on Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The United States and its allies do not seek to destroy Russia and are not planning on attacking the country, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"I speak to the people of Russia: The United States and nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia - we are not plotting to attack Russia," Biden said during remarks in Poland at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the launch of the special operation in Ukraine.