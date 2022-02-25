Biden Says US, European Partners Will Provide Ukraine With Humanitarian Relief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The United States and its allies and partners in Europe will provide Ukraine with humanitarian relief amid the conflict with Russia, US President Joe Biden said during remarks about the Russia-Ukraine situation on Thursday.

"I spoke last night to President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and I assured him that the United States together with our allies and partners in Europe will support the Ukrainian people as they defend their country. We'll provide humanitarian relief to ease their suffering," Biden said.