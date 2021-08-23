Biden Says US Extended Safe Zone Around Kabul Airport, Taliban Have Cooperated

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said the United States extended the safe zone around the Kabul international airport and the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) has been cooperative in this effort.

"We have made a number of changes, including extending the access around the airport and the safe zone," Biden said during a press conference at the White House on Sunday. "We've discussed a lot with the Taliban, they've been cooperative in extending some of the perimeter."